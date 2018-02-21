News & Gossip
Offset Sets The Record Straight

Pskillz
6 reads
The question has been rotating and revolving around

the internet for the pass few days and weeks. Finally, Cardi B

fiance Offset was approached by Tmz and well just press play for an update.

Of course the press and people have their reasons to believe

the baby rumor is true.

