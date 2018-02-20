Music
Shake Sum: Jaquae’s Latest Music Video Is All Hips, Thighs, And Ass

That’s a whole lot of booty.

Harlem rapper and Love & Hip Hop reality star Jaquae just dropped a brand new video for his song “Shake Sum.” As you can imagine, “Step Daddy Quae” went heavy strip club vibes for this one with nothing but booty, booty, and more booty for the visual. There’s also a cameo from Safaree. Press play.

photos