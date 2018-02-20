Thoughts On Young Thug’s Sexy New Nickname?

During the wee hours of this morning, Young Thug hit Twitter with a major announcement. Taking a page out of Puffy’s book, Thugger told fans he’s changing his name—but you’ll never guess what the rapper chose as his new moniker.

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

For now on call me SEX!!! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

It’s quite possible his sudden announcement is somehow connected to new music. If you’ll recall, back in 2016, after Thugger announced he was changing his name to JEFFERY, No, My Name is JEFFERY turned out to be the title of his mixtape.

Anywho…will you be calling Young Thug “Sex?”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: