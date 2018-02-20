Music
Home > Music

Thoughts On Young Thug’s Sexy New Nickname?

Sex...

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
young thug stretch summer jam

Source: young thug stretch summer jam / young thug stretch summer jam

During the wee hours of this morning, Young Thug hit Twitter with a major announcement. Taking a page out of Puffy’s book, Thugger told fans he’s changing his name—but you’ll never guess what the rapper chose as his new moniker.

It’s quite possible his sudden announcement is somehow connected to new music. If you’ll recall, back in 2016, after Thugger announced he was changing his name to JEFFERY, No, My Name is JEFFERY turned out to be the title of his mixtape.

Anywho…will you be calling Young Thug “Sex?”

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Thoughts On Young Thug’s Sexy New Nickname?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
The Truth About Death Row Records Is Revealed…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
If Black Panther Celebrated His Box Office Win,…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
Tessa Thompson & Gina Rodriguez Keep It Real…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
N.E.R.D. Performs in Los Angeles
N.E.R.D & Migos NBA All-Star Performance
 8 hours ago
02.20.18
2014 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Video: Tinashe ft. Future “Faded Love”
 8 hours ago
02.20.18
How Would You React To Seeing Someone’s Head…
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
Everyone Is Bonding Over This Dusty Old School…
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
Your Favorite Songs Get A Grocery Store Remix
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Reverts Back To Being…
 12 hours ago
02.20.18
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid,…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
photos