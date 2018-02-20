Tessa Thompson & Gina Rodriguez Keep It Real On Representation In Hollywood

Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez star in the new movie Annihilation, a sci fi horror film about 5 women who have to enter a strange force to try to save the world. A movie like this wouldn’t have been made 5 years ago but in the changing climate of Hollywood, here it goes. Tessa and Gina talked about moving the culture forward through film any why representation is so important.

Annihilation hits theaters everywhere this Friday, 2/23/2018

