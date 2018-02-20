Entertainment News
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To Wakanda

Aeroplane on runway for takeoff

Source: Lester Lefkowitz / Getty

In celebration of Black Panther’s amazing opening weekend, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is offering flights to Wakanda (fictional flights of course!)

 

Imagine missing your flight to Wakanda!

Check out how fans reacted to Atlanta’s Black Panther tribute.

 

 

 

