Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To Wakanda

In celebration of Black Panther’s amazing opening weekend, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is offering flights to Wakanda (fictional flights of course!)

Imagine missing your flight to Wakanda!

Check out how fans reacted to Atlanta’s Black Panther tribute.

Are you paying with Vibranium? 😂 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

Is the flight on one of these? pic.twitter.com/LtmnkAuIxq — E'Challa (@ThatGuyEdub) February 20, 2018

Sorghum, millet, rice, maize, peanuts, potatoes, beans, yams and okra. Grilled meat is common, particularly mutton, goat, beef and fish. Enjoy your flight and meal ✈️ — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

