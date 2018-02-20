Here’s What Dating In The Digital Age Looks Like 2018 [ARTICLE]

With a vast array of apps and online matchmaking services available to the lovelorn, dating in 2018 can turn into something like a daily job. Among the 29 percent of respondents who have used online dating apps or services in a Jan. 18-20 Morning Consult poll of 2,204 U.S. adults, 53 percent say they log into them at least once a day.

Young adults ages 18-29 are much more likely to be users of these services, at 44 percent.

The apps are not just for searching for a happily-ever-after kind of love, although a 38 percent plurality of users say they are looking for a long-term relationship. People using the apps report they’ve had casual romantic encounters but also have forged platonic friendships.

Given a choice, Match.com was the overall favorite among users, as well as the most used.

In terms of favorability, PlentyOfFish and Tinder tied for second place. Both are owned by Match Group, the parent of Match.com.

In its 2017 fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released Feb. 6, Match Group said it saw 28 percent revenue growth from the same period in the previous year, to $379 million, and nearly 3.9 million subscribers in North America who pay for premium services such as expanded usage and custom features. Match Group spokeswoman Justine Sacco said the company does not disclose active user figures.

Other options in the poll include Bumble, OkCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel, Happn, Grindr, eHarmony and religion-based dating apps in general. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

