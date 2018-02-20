TTO Videos
Amara La Negra Leverages Social Media With A Purpose, Bridging Culture [VIDEO]

This weeks episode of Tech This Out News includes The Rise of Deep Fake Porn, how Artificial Intelligence brings Face Swapping To A Disturbing New Level. Game company Atari announces investment in cryptocurrency and now stock prices spike. Drive By no Uber: The Florida gun man used Uber for mass shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida. This weeks special guest: You know her from Love & Hip Hop Miami enter songstress Amara La Negra. Amara drops a dime on how she’s leveraging social media for purpose, cyberbullying, the cost of being a celeb and putting up with negativity on social media. What it means to be Afro Latina and Hollywood stereotypes. All this and much more, tune in you don’t want to miss this one!

 

