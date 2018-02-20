N.E.R.D & Migos NBA All-Star Performance

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just in case you missed it…Over the weekend during halftime of the NBA All Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center between Team LeBron at Team Stephen, N.E.R.D kicked off the musical entertainment with a medley including “Lapdance”, “1000” and “Rock Star”. Afterwards, Pharrell hit the drums alongside the Migos for “Stir Fry”, before closing things out with “Lemon”. Check it out above.