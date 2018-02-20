DJ Kayotik
New Video: Tinashe ft. Future "Faded Love"

6th Annual ELLE Women In Music Celebration Presented By eBay

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Tinashe makes it hot in her new video ft. Future. Be on the look out for her new album entitled "Joyride" coming soon.

