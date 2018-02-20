Lifestyle
Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

Toni finally reveals the truth in 'Braxton Family Values' trailer.

Hello Beautiful
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Toni Braxton may not be married to Birdman yet, but he did put a ring on it.

We’re finally one step closer to getting a straight answer about Toni’s relationship status and that rock on her finger.

Toni admitted in the trailer for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values that she is, in fact, engaged to Birdman!

“I have an announcement to make,” she teases in the clip, “I’m engaged!” Toni then showed off the ring, we’ve all seen sparkling on her hand for the last few months.

It’s not clear when they plan to jump the broom, but maybe we’ll see some wedding planning for Toni when Braxton Family Values returns in March.

photos