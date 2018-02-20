Music
Home > Music

Vybz Kartel Shouts Out The Bad & Boujee Girls On “Real Bad Gal”

Dancehall legend Vybz and producer Dre Skull unleash a new anthem for the bad gals.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Excited woman dancing in a bohemian club

Source: Paper Boat Creative / Getty

For the girls who stay on point from head to toe, and know when to get gangsta, this new track is for you!

Jamaican Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel, despite his incarcerated status, is still one of the hottest artists out.

With songs for days, he has covered every topic out there, and continues to command a cult like following worldwide.

One of his frequent collaborators, Dre Skull (of MixPak), has decided to let out a new track out of the vault titled “Real Bad Gal“.

Borrowing an old school Dancehall flow, Kartel drops lyrics that’ll have the ladies breaking out the dance moves, and confidence levels will be boosted.

Play this one like a Dancehall version of Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee“, and slay! Have a listen to the track below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Vybz Kartel Shouts Out The Bad & Boujee Girls On “Real Bad Gal”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict…
 9 hours ago
02.19.18
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid,…
 11 hours ago
02.19.18
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of…
 12 hours ago
02.19.18
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means…
 15 hours ago
02.19.18
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside…
 15 hours ago
02.19.18
GG-Mix: The Remix God Suede Turned Fergie’s Flopped…
 16 hours ago
02.19.18
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 17 hours ago
02.19.18
Dr. Dre Portrait
Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday
 1 day ago
02.18.18
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
Kayne West’s Surprise Appearance
 1 day ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
This Video Will Make You Wish Children Ran…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
53 items
Black Panther Private Screening At AMC Camp Creek…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
photos