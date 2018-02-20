News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LeBron James Will Never Stay Silent On Social Issues Because Of This One Reason

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

LeBron Addresses “Shut Up And Dribble” Comments Directly

LeBron James addressed Fox News’ Laura Ingraham’s comments directley and  wants it to be known that he’ll never stay silent on social issues and will do everything in his power to use his platform for good. James said not speaking up would be the equivalent of letting a nation of youth who look up to him down.

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out, and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in,” James states.

He also touched on issues such as the Parkland, FL mass-shooting and the release of Black Panther, among other things at All Star Weekend Media Day.

23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeBron James Will Never Stay Silent On Social Issues Because Of This One Reason

23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love [PHOTOS]

Lebron James

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Reverts Back To Being…
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict…
 15 hours ago
02.19.18
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid,…
 17 hours ago
02.19.18
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of…
 18 hours ago
02.19.18
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside…
 22 hours ago
02.19.18
GG-Mix: The Remix God Suede Turned Fergie’s Flopped…
 23 hours ago
02.19.18
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 24 hours ago
02.19.18
Dr. Dre Portrait
Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday
 1 day ago
02.18.18
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
Kayne West’s Surprise Appearance
 1 day ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
This Video Will Make You Wish Children Ran…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
photos