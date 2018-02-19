Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside At The All Star Game

Quite a few of our favorite celebrities were at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, sitting courtside as Team Lebron took on Team Stephen. Although Team Lebron walked away with the win, it was our courtside celebrities who really had the best day ever.

First, let’s take a look at Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ's IG story from the All Star Game is pure comedy 😭 (via @OBJ_3) pic.twitter.com/Q0nrMbRMtL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2018

Cardi B was having a great time as well.

.@iamcardib vibing to “Bartier Cardi” at Staples Center is all of us 😂 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BHyrknilHp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2018

Even Blue Ivy was having the time of her life.

Blue was playing with the mascots so @Diddy came up to Beyoncé to show her the adorable moment caught on video. 💙#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qDR54h2qVv — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 19, 2018

