Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside At The All Star Game

Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Quite a few of our favorite celebrities were at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, sitting courtside as Team Lebron took on Team Stephen. Although Team Lebron walked away with the win, it was our courtside celebrities who really had the best day ever.

First, let’s take a look at Odell Beckham Jr.

 

Cardi B was having a great time as well.

 

 

Even Blue Ivy was having the time of her life.

 

Continue reading Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside At The All Star Game

