WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means It’s Time To Get Creative

Wifi has become such an integral part of American culture that one of the first things people ask when they come to your home is if you have it and what’s the password. But what would you do if you’re beloved Wireless Fidelity was coming through for you?

#WhenTheWifiGoesDown I get mad at my neighbour for not paying his bill. — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) February 19, 2018

Folks either get supercreative in effort to keep social media alive or they go back to living the way they were pre-wireless connection.

I write my tweets on Post-It Notes and stick ‘em on stuff at Target. #WhenTheWifiGoesDown — Kevin (@kevinwxgg) February 19, 2018

Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying about #WhenTheWifiGoesDown.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: