Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of Us When ‘Bartier Cardi’ Comes On

It’s safe to say that 2018 is going just as well for Cardi B as 2017 did for the rap star.

On Sunday, Bardi sat front at the NBA All Star game looking like new, new money as she vibed out (in her seat) to her chart topping single “Bartier Cardi”.

Cardi B is me anytime I see drama pic.twitter.com/xPkZjLu18g — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) February 19, 2018

We feel you, sis.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: