Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of Us When ‘Bartier Cardi’ Comes On

Global Grind
0 reads
Migos Attends Story Nightclub

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

It’s safe to say that 2018 is going just as well for Cardi B as 2017 did for the rap star.

On Sunday, Bardi sat front at the NBA All Star game looking like new, new money as she vibed out (in her seat) to her chart topping single “Bartier Cardi”.

 

We feel you, sis.

