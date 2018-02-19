News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kayne West’s Suprise Appearance

hollywoodzay
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Kayne West made a surprise appearance at Kid Cudi’s concert. Which was a real treat for any Kayne lover. The concert was at the adidas’ 747 Warehouse St event. The event tied into the big NBA All-Star Weekend.

The two performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1”. Although he was only out there briefly to do his part people have still referred to it as iconic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Him coming out had people on the edge of their seats. Why? Because since his cancelled tour nobody has really heard much of him performance wise. He hasn’t performed a full show since he shut down the Saint Pablo Tour.

His performance turned heads. Now more than ever his fans want more.

Kanye West , kid cudi

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kayne West’s Suprise Appearance

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Dre Portrait
Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday
 1 hour ago
02.18.18
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
Kayne West’s Suprise Appearance
 2 hours ago
02.18.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 11 hours ago
02.18.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 11 hours ago
02.18.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 11 hours ago
02.18.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 12 hours ago
02.18.18
This Video Will Make You Wish Children Ran…
 13 hours ago
02.18.18
Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon…
 1 day ago
02.17.18
53 items
Black Panther Private Screening At AMC Camp Creek…
 1 day ago
02.17.18
9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot About
 2 days ago
02.17.18
Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
G.O.A.T. Day: Take A Look Back At A…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
photos