Kayne West’s Suprise Appearance

Kayne West made a surprise appearance at Kid Cudi’s concert. Which was a real treat for any Kayne lover. The concert was at the adidas’ 747 Warehouse St event. The event tied into the big NBA All-Star Weekend.
The two performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1”. Although he was only out there briefly to do his part people have still referred to it as iconic.
Him coming out had people on the edge of their seats. Why? Because since his cancelled tour nobody has really heard much of him performance wise. He hasn’t performed a full show since he shut down the Saint Pablo Tour.
His performance turned heads. Now more than ever his fans want more.
