The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been Revealed

Global Grind
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Creed' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

In case you were wondering, Creed II is on the way! While Michael B. Jordan is still on a high from his epic portrayal of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, the movie poster for Creed II has officially dropped.

Creed was initially directed by Ryan Coogler, who also directed Fruitvale Station and Black Panther. This go round, the film will be directed by  Steven Caple, J. The film is slated for a November 2018 release.

