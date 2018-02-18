The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been Revealed

In case you were wondering, Creed II is on the way! While Michael B. Jordan is still on a high from his epic portrayal of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, the movie poster for Creed II has officially dropped.

Creed was initially directed by Ryan Coogler, who also directed Fruitvale Station and Black Panther. This go round, the film will be directed by Steven Caple, J. The film is slated for a November 2018 release.

Excited for Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple, Jr. – our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story … coming at you November 2018. #Creed2 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 11, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

