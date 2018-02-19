4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

The movie, which features a Black director and nearly all-Black cast, is an important milestone in American cinema.

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million by Sunday. That gives the film, which features a nearly all-Black cast, the fifth biggest domestic opening of all time. By the end of the three-day weekend, the movie is projected to earn more than $218 million over four days. In movie theaters overseas, Black  Panther earned and estimated $169 million.

Black Panther exceeded even the grandest box office expectations while simultaneously breaking down cinematic barriers and marking a turning point in the evolution of the genre,” comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told CNN, underscoring that the movie is an “important milestone.”

The movie stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa (a.k.a. the Black Panther), a Marvel superhero who rules the mythical African nation of Wakanda, a technologically advanced country. It costars several Black Hollywood luminaries, including Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

Here are a few of the records Black Panther has smashed, so far:

 

Biggest opening for a Black director

Ryan Coogler has the biggest movie opening for an African-American director, surpassing F. Gary Gray’s The Fate of the Furious that opened with $98 million.

 

Unparalleled audience diversity  

It’s rare for movies to draw large audience across demographic lines. Moviegoers who saw Black Panther over the weekend were 37 percent Black, 35 percent White, 18 percent Latino and 45 percent female.

 

Biggest pre-summer preview night

Black Panther opened on Thursday for preview showings and earned a record $25.2 million.

 

February opening

The film surpassed Deadpool, a superhero film, which earned $132 million in its February 2016 opening. Among superhero films, Black Panther is second only to The Avengers three-day opening in 2012.

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

