Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie Was An Epic Fail

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
People Watching Movie in Movie Theater

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty

Cartoons make life so simple. Growing up we thought we could scam movie theaters by disguising ourselves and purchasing one ticket for two people. Who would have thought that wasn’t possible? Cartoons lied!

Check out a video of two guys trying to use this method to sneak into “Black Panther”.

 

Well, it worked for these guys!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie Was An Epic Fail

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon…
 6 hours ago
02.17.18
53 items
Black Panther Private Screening At AMC Camp Creek…
 10 hours ago
02.17.18
9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot About
 11 hours ago
02.17.18
Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie…
 12 hours ago
02.17.18
G.O.A.T. Day: Take A Look Back At A…
 12 hours ago
02.17.18
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If…
 1 day ago
02.16.18
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa…
 1 day ago
02.16.18
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option…
 1 day ago
02.16.18
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.16.18
Do You Spot A Lie In This News…
 1 day ago
02.16.18
If You Really Want To Know What (Some)…
 1 day ago
02.16.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 2 days ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
photos