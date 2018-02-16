Music
Home > Music

Dirty Computer: Janelle Monáe Confirms New Album With Trailer Set To Air Before ‘Black Panther’

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Janelle Monáe dropped her album, The Electric Lady, nearly five years ago. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for her next project. On Thursday, February 15, Janelle confirmed her new abum, Dirty Computer, and an album trailer of the same name to go along with it.

While the singer hasn’t shared a release date for the new music, a teaser for her trailer is available up top. The full “emotion picture” will air in theaters just before screenings of Marvel’s Black Panther.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dirty Computer: Janelle Monáe Confirms New Album With Trailer Set To Air Before ‘Black Panther’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If…
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa…
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option…
 4 hours ago
02.16.18
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s…
 6 hours ago
02.16.18
Do You Spot A Lie In This News…
 6 hours ago
02.16.18
If You Really Want To Know What (Some)…
 8 hours ago
02.16.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 1 day ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
photos