A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage & London On Da Track Drop New Song ‘Cocky’

A$AP Rocky teams up with Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and London On Da Track for a new song off the Uncle Drew movie soundtrack. Titled “Cocky,” the fellas are on their most braggadocious behavior with bars about money diseases, minks in the summer, and signing deals.

Listen up top and hit a theater near you on June 29 to see Uncle Drew, starring Tiffany Haddish, Shaquille O’Neal, Kyrie Irving and more.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: