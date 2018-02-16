Drake’s Giving Spree Gets The Spotlight In ‘God’s Plan’ Music Vid

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Champagne Papi, you should know that Drake has been on a massive giving spree over the last two weeks.

He’s done everything from give thousands of dollars to students, to buying everyone groceries in the grocery store. Now we get to find out more about Drake’s generosity in the “God’s Plan” music video. Watch him surprise Miami residents and bring people to tears in the clip below!

