Music
Home > Music

Drake’s Giving Spree Gets The Spotlight In ‘God’s Plan’ Music Vid

A community is overwhelmed with emotions.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake & Virgil Abloh Celebrate Miami Art Week At The American Express Platinum House At The Miami Beach EDITION

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Champagne Papi, you should know that Drake has been on a massive giving spree over the last two weeks.

He’s done everything from give thousands of dollars to students, to buying everyone groceries in the grocery store. Now we get to find out more about Drake’s generosity in the “God’s Plan” music video. Watch him surprise Miami residents and bring people to tears in the clip below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Drake’s Giving Spree Gets The Spotlight In ‘God’s Plan’ Music Vid

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If…
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa…
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option…
 4 hours ago
02.16.18
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s…
 6 hours ago
02.16.18
Do You Spot A Lie In This News…
 6 hours ago
02.16.18
If You Really Want To Know What (Some)…
 8 hours ago
02.16.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 1 day ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
photos