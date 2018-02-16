Entertainment News
Do You Spot A Lie In This News Anchor’s Argument About Gun Control? Neither Do We

Florida Town Of Parkland In Mourning, After Shooting At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Kills 17

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

We’re all exhausted of turning on the news and hearing about another senseless shooting that could’ve been avoided.

On the heels of the tragic Florida school shooting, the conversation about gun control comes back around like a boomerang. Even White folks are fed up, so you know it’s bad. WFAA anchor Dale Hansen‘s commentary about school shootings and gun control was so spot on that we could’ve sworn people of color have been saying the same thing for years.

Either way, the truth is the truth. Tell em’ Dale:

 

