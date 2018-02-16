Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa In Hype Video

Afro dance takes over.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Girl dancing and shaking her braids

Source: Anthony Asael/Art in All of Us / Getty

Moves from Africa continue to spread across the globe in the form of afro dance and other trends that take on a life of their own.

Sweden is one place that’s getting hit with the music. The dance group Navyz dropped some moves that’ll have you hype for the weekend.

Watch seven students break it down with their professor in the clip below!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa In Hype Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If…
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa…
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option…
 4 hours ago
02.16.18
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s…
 6 hours ago
02.16.18
Do You Spot A Lie In This News…
 6 hours ago
02.16.18
If You Really Want To Know What (Some)…
 8 hours ago
02.16.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 1 day ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
photos