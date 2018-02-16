Veda Loca In The Morning: Talking With Your Mouthful Karaoke

1 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Ever tried to sing karaoke with a mouthful—-of food?? Watch the morning crew give it their best.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)
9 photos Launch gallery
Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)
1. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. AB-SoulSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Jay RockSource:TDE Records 4 of 9
5. SZASource:Getty 5 of 9
6. ScHoolboy QSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Isaiah RashadSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Lance Skiiiwalker8 of 9
9. SiR9 of 9
comments – Add Yours