Live and Loca Videos
Home > Live And Loca Videos

Veda Loca In The Morning: Talking With Your Mouthful Karaoke

farlinave
1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Ever tried to sing karaoke with a mouthful—-of food?? Watch the morning crew give it their best.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Veda Loca In The Morning: Talking With Your Mouthful Karaoke

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

veda loca in the morning

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 23 hours ago
02.15.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 23 hours ago
02.15.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 24 hours ago
02.15.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Your Morals Might Be Up For Question If…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By…
 2 days ago
02.14.18
photos