SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School Without The Teacher Knowing Using This Device

Young folks never miss an opportunity to be innovative — especially when it comes to doing things they know they probably shouldn’t be.

Juuling is a new trend amongst teens in which they take Juul pens, that resemble flash drives, and fill it up with liquid marijuana. The pens were originally created for former cigarette smokers who are trying to kick the habit, but teens are now removing the liquid nicotine from the cartridge and filling it with other drugs, most notably weed.

The fact that there’s no smell or smoke when Juuling makes young people believe that it’s harmless. But quite the contrary.

Picture this: you are 50 and going to your high school reunion accept when you get there only 4 people are still alive bc the rest got lung cancer from juuling in the bathroom during English class — Jacob Laflamme (@Jacob_L12) February 8, 2018

kids are literally getting LUNG CANCER DIRECTLY from JUULING, it’s so socially acceptable today that we forget it’s tearing apart our lungs. to the people that use 1 or more pods a week please be cautious of what you’re doing to your body. they’re addicting, it’s not a toy. — CHLOE ETAL (@chloegolan) February 7, 2018

Reports say that Juuling is the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. Parents, talk to yo kids.

