Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The Dance Challenges

What are you and your mom doing?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cheerful family doing dab while sitting on sofa in living room at home

Source: Maskot / Getty

Many folks might be embarrassed if their mom tried to bust some moves in front of a crowd.

Instagram dancer Swaii doesn’t seem to be concerned though — especially since his mom can hold it down just as well as he can.

Watch King Swaii and Momma Swaii show off their skills below!

 

And that’s only the start of their talent. Swipe through to watch the mother and son kill the most popular dance challenges. Hopefully there’s more to come from the talented duo!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The Dance Challenges

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 7 hours ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 8 hours ago
02.15.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 8 hours ago
02.15.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 9 hours ago
02.15.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 10 hours ago
02.15.18
SMH: Teens Can Now Smoke Weed In School…
 10 hours ago
02.15.18
The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be…
 11 hours ago
02.15.18
#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before…
 11 hours ago
02.15.18
McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing…
 12 hours ago
02.15.18
Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter…
 13 hours ago
02.15.18
Your Morals Might Be Up For Question If…
 13 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
photos