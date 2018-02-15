Music
Frank Ocean Will Make You Want To Relive Valentine's Day With New 'Moon River'

Get lost in a beautiful track.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Valentine’s Day can be a complicated holiday for a lot of folks, especially if you don’t have someone special to share it with.

Luckily Frank Ocean is here to throw some love your way.

Whether you spent Valentine’s Day booed up or solo, the singer’s cover of “Moon River” will give you all the feels. The song was initially made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Now, Frank is putting his own emotional spin on it.

Check out the beautiful cover below!

photos