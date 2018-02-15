Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna

Back in April 2017, Ciara gave birth to her second child, her first with husband Russell Wilson. For nearly a year, we have not seen nor heard much about her baby girl. Finally, thanks to her new initiative with the Trace Me app, Ciara is finally introducing Sienna to the world.

Check out a few pics below.

https://twitter.com/NasirLeigh/status/964185124806864896

Ciara (@ciara) has just shared the first photos of her precious baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson to the world via @TraceMe_App! Isn’t she just adorable?! 😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/zjTqYQ3wwn — 𝔑𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔬𝔩𝔞𝔰 👨🏽‍💻 (@Creat1ve) February 15, 2018

Ciara finally revealed her baby Sienna ♥️ See the full video and Ciara’s letter to her daughter on @TraceMe_App pic.twitter.com/nGZI2cCakA — Team Ciara Daily (@TeamCiaraDaily) February 15, 2018

More Photos of @Ciara with Her Daughter, Sienna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TP7PCnWtRh — Taylor Payne (@Taylor_Payne_92) February 15, 2018

What a cutie!

