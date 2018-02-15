Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna

11 reads Leave a comment
Back in April 2017, Ciara gave birth to her second child, her first with husband Russell Wilson. For nearly a year, we have not seen nor heard much about her baby girl. Finally, thanks to her new initiative with the Trace Me app, Ciara is finally introducing Sienna to the world.
Check out a few pics below.
https://twitter.com/NasirLeigh/status/964185124806864896
What a cutie!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours