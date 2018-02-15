McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing This Classic Meal

It’s a sad day to a “McDonald’s lovin’” kid.

On Thursday, the fast food chain announced they’re plans to get rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its US Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, sugar and saturated fat.

.@McDonalds is removing cheeseburgers from their Happy Meal menu. Life will never be the same. — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) February 15, 2018

Reports say that by the year 2022, McDonald’s aims to have at least half of the Happy Meals listed on its menus around the world contain 600 calories or less, 10 percent of calories from saturated fat, 650 mg of sodium, and 10 percent of calories from added sugar.

Folks have a lot to say about the shocking decision to change such a traditional American meal.

I love you, McDonalds, but removing cheeseburgers from the Happy Meal is blasphemy. — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) February 15, 2018

All the parents who secretly buy the cheeseburger happy meal for themselves will be disappointed :) https://t.co/pggufNGsbw — Jen Dalton (@jendalton12) February 15, 2018

If you think McDonalds is changing the Happy Meal to be healthier you're an idiot. It's so they can make more money when kids but full size meals instead. They already get like 10 fries anyways. It's all about the money. — Jodi (@jk_0126) February 15, 2018

100% if you order a "hamburger happy meal, but with cheese" they will still sell it to you. https://t.co/IONqo5j7lq — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 15, 2018

