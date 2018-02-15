Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before Her Fight In ‘Kill Bill’

She's true to this.

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Vivica Fox attends Panel Explosion Jones during 2017 New...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Out of all the great moments in Vivica A. Fox‘s acting career, her fight with Uma Thurman in Kill Bill: Volume 1 definitely stands out. The 2003 flick let it be known that Vivica isn’t somebody to mess with.

However, some might not know that she’s been snatching wigs and bruising eyes way before a Quentin Tarantino flick. Her epic fight with Jonelle Allen in the 1989 soap Generations is the stuff of legend. Though the show only lasted two seasons, it pumped out great over-the-top drama way before any Real Housewives series.

Check out the ruthless (and hilarious) brawl between two enemies below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before Her Fight In ‘Kill Bill’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 
 25 mins ago
02.15.18
The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be…
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
#TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before…
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
McDonald’s Is Trying To Go Healthy By Changing…
 6 hours ago
02.15.18
Ciara Finally Reveals Her And Russell Wilson’s Daughter…
 6 hours ago
02.15.18
Your Morals Might Be Up For Question If…
 7 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
0 item
2018’s Promising Artists Straight Out Of Atlanta [MUST…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Man Serenades His Woman With Music & Dance…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Yeezy Taught Us: 7 Times Kanye West Reminded…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Chadwick Boseman And Snoop Shared A Black Panther…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Our Mood When We Found Out It’s Going…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
photos