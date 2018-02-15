Who Had The Best 90’s Rap Song? [VIDEO]

4 reads Leave a comment
The million dollar question is: Who Had the Best 90’s Rap Song?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Relive The Moment With These 90's Rap Artists (Photo Gallery)
1. LL Cool JSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. The FugeesSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. The Fresh Prince - Will SmithSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Missy ElliottSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Ice CubeSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. 2PacSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. UGKSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Kriss KrossSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. NasSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Nate DoggSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Warren GSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Snoop DoggSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Ol' Dirty BastardSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Salt-N-PepaSource:Getty 15 of 15
