Deadly School Shooting In Florida, 17 Dead [VIDEO]

Mass Shootings Keep Happening Under Trump

The gunman who killed at least 17 students at a school in Florida on Wednesday committed one of three of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history that have come in the past five months, placing the spotlight on President Donald Trump and the Republican controlled Congress to enact some serious gun legislation. But chances are, if history is any indication, politicians won’t act.

The shooter, 19 year old Nikolas Cruz, has been identified and arrested.

Aside from how many people were killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Wednesday’s shooting was the 18th in a year in which only 46 days have elapsed.

Today's shooting at a high school in #Parkland, Florida is the 18th school shooting so far this year, according to gun control advocacy organization Everytown For Gun Safety. It's February 14th. pic.twitter.com/kwaIc1ad2p — BJ Lutz (@bjlutz) February 14, 2018

It’s unclear how the president will react, but aside from a lone tweet he’s been silent, which is a troubling sign considering how his response to the Las Vegas massacre fell short, its likely he’ll do much more than he already has.

The White House has just called a lid. Trump hasn't spoken on camera today about the Parkland school shooting and it appears now that he won't. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2018

