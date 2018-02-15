Deadly School Shooting In Florida, 17 Dead [VIDEO]

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Deadly School Shooting In Florida, 17 Dead [VIDEO]

Seventeen people were killed in the latest mass shooting on the president's watch.

News One
398 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Mass Shootings Keep Happening Under Trump

The gunman who killed at least 17 students at a school in Florida on Wednesday committed one of three of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history that have come in the past five months, placing the spotlight on President Donald Trump and the Republican controlled Congress to enact some serious gun legislation. But chances are, if history is any indication, politicians won’t act.

The shooter, 19 year old Nikolas Cruz, has been identified and arrested.

Aside from how many people were killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Wednesday’s shooting was the 18th in a year in which only 46 days have elapsed.

It’s unclear how the president will react, but aside from a lone tweet he’s been silent, which is a troubling sign considering how  his response to the Las Vegas massacre fell short, its likely he’ll do much more than he already has.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

“The list has not been made public, but the sources said it included Reginald V. Graham, who in 2007 arrested the rapper Meek Mill, whose jailing for violating probation on those gun and drug charges has stirred widespread debate about the fairness of the criminal-justice system,” Philly.com wrote. “Appellate  lawyers for Mill were never told of the list or that Graham was on it, prosecutors acknowledged.”

 

SEE ALSO:

Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her

SMH: Megachurch Pastor ‘Sucking Community Dry With Tithes’ As He Drives A Bentley

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Florida , shooting , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 20 hours ago
02.14.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 20 hours ago
02.14.18
Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men…
 21 hours ago
02.14.18
Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How…
 21 hours ago
02.14.18
Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By…
 22 hours ago
02.14.18
0 item
2018’s Promising Artists Straight Out Of Atlanta [MUST…
 22 hours ago
02.14.18
Man Serenades His Woman With Music & Dance…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Yeezy Taught Us: 7 Times Kanye West Reminded…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Chadwick Boseman And Snoop Shared A Black Panther…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Our Mood When We Found Out It’s Going…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
Your Whole Heart Will Melt Seeing This 80-Year…
 1 day ago
02.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Kendrick and Uzi Vert Set to Perform on…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
photos