Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s Next Stroll Off

He's got college-level skills.

'ALMOST CHRISTMAS' HBCU Homecoming Takeover at Spelman College and Morehouse College

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One debate that can pop off between Greek-letter fraternities is who has the best dance moves for a stroll.

Shimmying shoulders and intricate step moves will get the crowd hype, and if you’re looking for a win, maybe you can turn to one kid for inspiration. Either he learned from the best or he’s ready to teach the needy. Watch his moves below!

"Imma fuk em up after nap time, ayyyyyee"

A post shared by Bibb. (@mrbibb) on

photos