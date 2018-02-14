GG Spotlight: S.N.I.C (Swamp N***as In Charge) – “Till Death”

“Til Death” is the second single from the collaborative project Swamp Niggas In Charge (S.N.I.C), featuring Mayhem, Les and Poo$ie, produced by Marco The Sensei.

Verse 3: Les Twitter @LesStanley14

Verse 2: Mayhem Twitter @REALMAYHEMMONEY

Verse 1: Poo$ie Twitter @LVtheMan

