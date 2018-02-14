Music
Pleasure P Previews New Music With Jamaican Artist, Tifa!

Do they have a global smash on their hands?

Global Grind
10th Annual BMI Urban Awards

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Pleasure P is a busy guy.

When he’s not on the set of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”, he’s cooking up new music for the world to hear. With a new project on the way, he took to Instagram earlier to preview a couple songs.

One of the songs featured vocals from Jamaican Dancehall Artist Tifa who also made an appearance on his Instagram post.

With lyrics like “Where do we go from here? Wish you were here right now…” followed by some sensual lines, it sounds like they have some heat that we can expect to hear soon!

Check out the clip below.

@itsthetifa is in the room tonight and we got a smash!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Marcus (@pleasurep) on

Tifa is a veteran Dancehall Artist with a bunch of hits to her name including “Spell It Out“, “Matey Wine” and “Bak It Up“. You can get familiar here thanks to 13th Street Promotions.

They tried to count me out but I’m Giving them Static again!!!

A post shared by Marcus (@pleasurep) on

 

photos