New Music: Nipsey Hussle "Dedication" Feat. Kendrick Lamar (Explicit Audio)

New music by Nipsey Hussle “Dedication” feat. Kendrick Lamar.

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos