Your Whole Heart Will Melt Seeing This 80-Year Old Use A Cellphone For The First Time

Helping our elders takes lots of patience and understanding — two things that are sorely lacking in our society today.

One Twitter user, @chapisssss_, went viral and is now a modern day hero for taking the time to help an 80-year who needed help working his cellphone.

Check out the heartwarming moment for yourself.

We can all learn something from Chapis. And hopefully the rest of your day is as happy as the 80-year old when his call went through.

 

 

