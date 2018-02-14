“Straight Out The Dirt ” Starring E40, & Yo Gotti

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out this new 2018 visual collaboration that you didn’t see coming.

The West coast legend E-40 teams up with Baton Rouge

upcoming rapper NBA YoungBoy, and the CMG CEO of Memphis,Tennessee

Yo Gotti. Thanks to a nice 808 beat, a relevant common denominator

hook and a open lane to fill the new school vs old school gap. The project

is called “Straight out the Dirt “

Also On 97.9 The Beat: