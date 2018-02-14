News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

KodaK Black Is The Real Cupid (explicit content)

Pskillz
4 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Keeping the holiday spirit alive is your favorite Florida rapper

Dieuson Octave posted to the gram “My Heart Spoiled Rotten Because

I Never Got The Same Love I Showed In Return,” Kodak captioned

the artwork. “#HBK Luvin-N-Thuggin #Feb14. Press play and check out

how Tory Lanes decided to lay the bar for bar cadence.

Kodak Black , Noise on the net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading KodaK Black Is The Real Cupid (explicit content)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Kendrick and Uzi Vert Set to Perform on…
 8 hours ago
02.13.18
Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If…
 10 hours ago
02.13.18
Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of…
 10 hours ago
02.13.18
Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine…
 11 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The…
 11 hours ago
02.13.18
Classy Clapback Queen: Lauryn Hill’s Most Savage Lines…
 12 hours ago
02.13.18
If You’re Going To Be Alone This V-Day,…
 12 hours ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 14 hours ago
02.13.18
Mike Vick Is OFFICIALLY Out Of Bankruptcy
 14 hours ago
02.13.18
Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A…
 18 hours ago
02.13.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Artist Accuses Kendrick Lamar of Stealing Artwork
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 2 days ago
02.12.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 2 days ago
02.12.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 2 days ago
02.12.18
photos