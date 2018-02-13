Entertainment News
If You're Going To Be Alone This V-Day, Pornhub Has Something For You

It's lit?

Global Grind
Asa Akira at the Pornhub popup in SoHo

Source: TNYF/WENN.com / WENN

For all those who despise Valentine’s Day, Pornhub has a little something for you.

All of the site’s premium content will be absolutely free on V-Day, February 14. For 24 hours, “non-Premium subscribers will gain access to thousands more videos – some in 4k, if that’s what you’re into,” Mashable reports.

When Pornhub gifted porn aficionados with this promotion last year, there was a 308% viewer increase on Valentine’s Day alone, Pornhub Insights states.

For those who don’t know what you’re in for if you visit the site with premium access, here’s a little insight. PI adds, “Pornhub Premium is much more than an ad-free version of Pornhub, there are over 100,000 full-length videos from top studios streaming at high definition up to 4K. A Premium membership also includes exclusive content you can’t find on Pornhub Free. So there’s plenty of new content for people to experience.”

There you have it— maybe you don’t have to be alone this Valentine’s Day after all.

 

Continue reading If You're Going To Be Alone This V-Day, Pornhub Has Something For You

