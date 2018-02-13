Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

It's too much.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

The countdown till Black Panther day (February 16) continues as the cast makes its interview rounds throughout the media.

Folks like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan have already appeared on covers like Time magazine and British GQ.

Now the whole cast is showing off their melanin glory on the front cover of Essence magazine. Check out the pics of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker below!

The Internet was not prepared. Swipe through to peep folk’s reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Kendrick and Uzi Vert Set to Perform on…
 2 hours ago
02.13.18
Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If…
 4 hours ago
02.13.18
Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of…
 4 hours ago
02.13.18
Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine…
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The…
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
Classy Clapback Queen: Lauryn Hill’s Most Savage Lines…
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
If You’re Going To Be Alone This V-Day,…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 7 hours ago
02.13.18
Mike Vick Is OFFICIALLY Out Of Bankruptcy
 7 hours ago
02.13.18
Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A…
 11 hours ago
02.13.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Artist Accuses Kendrick Lamar of Stealing Artwork
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
photos