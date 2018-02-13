Warning: Before You See Black Panther, Read This [ARTICLE]

After months of anticipation, Marvel’s “Black Panther” will finally hit theaters this Friday, February 16. The latest Marvel movie has already set a record for the highest selling presale tickets for a super hero movie and is expected to break records this weekend. This is a time to bring awareness to potential dangers that could occur to millions of moviegoers.

With millions of people see Black Panther within the next several weeks, this could have the lead to another troubling event in America. In 2017, there were 307 mass shootings in the United States. This includes the Las Vegas shooting that took place in October.

In addition, racial tension has risen the U.S. since President Donald Trump’s first speech calling Latino’s “rapist” and “murders”. In this Trump era, the number of hate groups has increased as well as the protest of human rights.

Since this movie is taken place in a fictional country in Africa, African Americans are expected to see this movie in big numbers. Using the African American audience of this size could be used to create more racial tension, similar to what Dylan Roof did in the Charleston Church shooting.

A prime example of the potential dangers of seeing this movie is what took place in Aurora Colorado during the Dark Knight Rises midnight screening. The shooter, James Holmes, shot 82 people with 12 of those people killed. Security was beefed up during the weekend in fear of anyone trying to copy his motive.

People living in Southern states such as Alabama and Mississippi should be even more aware of dangers. These states have a history of prejudice and discrimination. Alabama is still dealing with some sort of prejudice in 2018.

Movie theaters beefed up security for the “Straight Outta Compton” movie in fear of violence during the movie. So Why not add extra security for this movie, knowing that the world we live in is dangerous?

Do not walk into the movie theaters with fear. Instead, be aware of what may occur. Call your local movie theater to see what they are doing to help keep everything safe. Have fun, and enjoy Marvel’s next blockbuster hit.

By Anthony Hodge

2018. Tech This Out News. All Rights Reserved

Tech This Out News is property of Digital Mind State

Also On 97.9 The Beat: