Top 5 Sex Tech Gadgets for Valentines Day [VIDEO]

Valentine’s day is almost here! Whether you celebrate the romantic day or not, V-day has become the most important holiday for adult novelty and sex tech toy sellers. If you are looking for gifts to buy your honey or yourself, look no further. Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander best known from the VH 1 hit show Flavor of Love has put together a top 5 sex tech gadget list to consider for the Valentine’s Day season.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: