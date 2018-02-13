Big Herc’s Prison Talk: Who To Watch For In A Mass Prison Release [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Big Herc gives the real on the 4 types of prisoners you’d have to watch out for in the event of a mass prison release. Check out the video above. A little about Big Herc, he’s served a lot years in prison, but now uses his time to educate others on how to avoid that path. He does it through his video series called “Fresh Out.”
Gucci Mane Shows Off Weight Loss Post-Prison
1. The TrapGod🙏🏾Photo cred: @keyshiakaoirSource:Instagram 1 of 6
2. Fresh as I’m izSource:Instagram 2 of 6
3. #FirstDayOutThaFeds now on iTunes #LinkInBio#GuwopSource:Instagram 3 of 6
4. Healthy, Handsome, Wealthy & Focused!Mr Davis😍Source:Instagram 4 of 6
5. When u look a hot mess but babe says your beautiful 😊#KaoirWaistEraserSource:Instagram 5 of 6
6. Third day out! #WOPSource:Instagram 6 of 6
