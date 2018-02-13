Big Herc’s Prison Talk: Who To Watch For In A Mass Prison Release [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Big Herc gives the real on the 4 types of prisoners you’d have to watch out for in the event of a mass prison release. Check out the video above. A little about Big Herc, he’s served a lot years in prison, but now uses his time to educate others on how to avoid that path. He does it through his video series called “Fresh Out.”

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)