Sang It! Trio Of Elementary School Girls Cover Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’

The Corpus Christi primary school in Ireland is full of talent and one trio of girls prove this with an inspirational song.

Choir members Amy Flanagan ,Bridget Kerrigan and Katie McNamara take on Andra Day‘s song “Rise Up” with powerful success. The 9-year-old and two 10-year-old girls bring new character to the tune — so much that a video of their performance was posted to Facebook and received over 183,000 views.

Choir director Doireann Wylde said she wasn’t surprised by reactions to the video. “These are really talented kids,” she told The Irish Times. “We are hoping for big things from them.”

