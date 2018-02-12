97.9 The Beat TV News
Quavo Beats Up Jeweler In Los Angeles, Police Involved [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to TMZ and DJ Akademiks, Quavo punched a jeweler in LA and now has to face the music. Check out the quick video above by DJ Akademiks who breaks down the whole thing.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

