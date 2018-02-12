Bitcoin And Why It’s Preferred By The Mob [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
In the U.K., mob figures are getting paid in Bitcoin. A big reason why is because Bitcoin accounts can’t be frozen, like your average bank account. Check out the video above.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
