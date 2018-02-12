What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking About At NYFW?

When Anna met Cardi pic.twitter.com/LFTqVfmO9X — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) February 11, 2018

Cardi B and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour sat with each other at Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 fashion show and the photos have the internet wondering what they spoke about? Some thought it had to be about covering Vogue. Others had some pretty hilarious thoughts that included Cardi’s collard green recipe.

Give Cardi B the September cover. https://t.co/rrUZQ3pYfC — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) February 11, 2018

*patiently waiting for Cardi’s 73 Questions video* https://t.co/pb9TofxOxw — KAELANI LUJAN (@kaelanilujan) February 11, 2018

This is an Important Manicure pic.twitter.com/Gj4LSgnw0h — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) February 11, 2018

Cardi: So then you turn down the greens to a simmer and let time and patience do the rest. It's really that simple. Anna: Alright. So, just to clarify, you use ham hocks and bacon? White Lady: Is turkey bacon a viable substitute? pic.twitter.com/SPSB1lWAXJ — Secure the Wig (@Djapaul90) February 11, 2018

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: