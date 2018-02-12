See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned From The Olympics Due To Black Girl Magic

0 reads Leave a comment
When it comes to athletics, it has been proven throughout history that Black folks are usually ahead of the curve in speed and style. The advances are sometimes so obvious that it forces officials to change the rules to certain things.
That was the case in 1998 when French Figure Skater Surya Bonaly did a backflip and landed on one blade, while injured.
The controversial flip was made illegal after Bonalys many successful attempts at it — making her the only figure skater in history to successfully complete that move.
Bonaly is now a three-time World silver medalist — and Black Girl who was so good at what she does that they changed the rules of the game. Slay.
