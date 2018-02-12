See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned From The Olympics Due To Black Girl Magic

When it comes to athletics, it has been proven throughout history that Black folks are usually ahead of the curve in speed and style. The advances are sometimes so obvious that it forces officials to change the rules to certain things.

That was the case in 1998 when French Figure Skater Surya Bonaly did a backflip and landed on one blade, while injured.

as the winter Olympics begin….never forget about Surya Bonaly, a French figure skater who did a backflip and landed on one blade. she was so damn good at the trick, they made it illegal. she is the only Olympic figure skater in HISTORY to ever successfully complete the move. pic.twitter.com/r4HkwIkXrY — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@peachyblackgorl) February 9, 2018

The controversial flip was made illegal after Bonalys many successful attempts at it — making her the only figure skater in history to successfully complete that move.

here's a compilation of her doing the iconic backflips and some other stunts. this was so soothing to watch y'all……. I want a movie about Surya!! pic.twitter.com/Udv7PPnimN — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@peachyblackgorl) February 9, 2018

Bonaly is now a three-time World silver medalist — and Black Girl who was so good at what she does that they changed the rules of the game. Slay.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: